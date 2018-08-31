Brutal winter coming: Protect your trailer with a full body cover

Labor Day weekend is the recognized end of summer when most families return their children to school, and the beloved vacation and weekend travel trailer goes back into storage for the winter.

Though many RVers continue to squeeze in a few more camping trips through the balmy September and October months (at least in the southern parts of the country), it is not too early to think about protecting your trailer when the demons of winter huff and puff and bombard it with rain, snow, hail, wind and locusts. Well, maybe not locusts. But, nevertheless, this winter may be brutal and you will want to keep your trailer protected from these scourges until the sun returns to warm up your bones in the first days spring.

One way to do that is to snuggle up your trailer in a protective cover, such as the one offered by Summates. The heavy duty 4-ply polypropylene fabric provides weather protection against rain and snow, scratches, and dirt. Summates RV covers are made of triple-ply fabric on both top and sides, providing maximum protection for your RV. Easy to install and a more “snug fit” is possible with two extra straps.

Product Features

Integrated air vent system to reduce wind stress and to vent inside moisture

All corners reinforced to prevent tearing

Zippered panels allow access to the RV doors and engine areas

Adjustable front and rear tension panels and elasticized hem corners provide a custom fit

Two extra secure straps go around the RV body and fasten for a sung fit

Two-Year Limited Warranty

You can find the Summates travel trailer cover on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd09-18; ##RVT861GG

