Burglar breaks into motorhome, steals electronics

Mt. Zion, Illinois, police follow DNA lead to a known burglar who stole thousands of dollars of electronics from a motorhome reports WAND-TV. Officers said they were called on March 20 to a motorhome enclosed in a barn for a burglary. They say they found an entry door window broken and several things stolen.

A cigarette butt found at the scene was analyzed for DNA, police say, leading to officers naming 43-year-old Christopher Kennedy as a suspect.

Police say they searched a house, located in the 1200 block of East Lawrence Street in Decatur, and found several stolen items valued at nearly $4,000. They included a Bushnell LED lantern, a 32-inch Samsung television, a Direct TV receiver and a Bluetooth radio they found on the porch. Officers say the radio’s serial number matched the one they had on record as stolen.

Police took Kennedy into custody just before 9 p.m. Thursday. He’s facing burglary, possession of stolen property, theft and criminal damage charges. His bond is set at $10,000 in Macon County.

Court records show Kennedy has two past convictions for burglary and larceny.