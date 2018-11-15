Burglars damage dozens of RVs in theft at dealerships in Colorado

Thieves break into two Montrose, Colorado, RV dealerships by smashing locks and stealing TVs and other items and the Montrose Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in finding the suspects reported WesternSlopeNow.

Below is the complete news release:

Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc. and the Montrose Police Department are seeking the help of citizens to identify and locate the suspect(s) in two serious cases of burglary, theft and criminal mischief which occurred during the evening of November 7th, Wednesday, and the early morning hours (midnight to 3:45 a.m.) on Thursday, November 8th at Affordable Trailers (2760 N. Townsend) and Humphrey RV (4088 N. Townsend) in Montrose.

After close of business at both locations, one or more suspects damaged and broke into 20 RVs at Affordable Trailers, doing extensive damage to the doors, door handles and locks and possibly removing property within those units. At Humphrey RV Trailers, 4 RVs (Recreation Vehicles) were broken into, with extensive damage to door handles, doors and locks, and two televisions valued at over $500 each were stolen.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com. Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your identity. If the Tip results in an arrest, the Tipster may receive a cash award.