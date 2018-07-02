Busy month at Harvest Hosts overnight camping locations

Harvest Hosts is a membership program for RVers that provides access to a network of 620 wineries, farms, breweries, museums and other unique attractions that invite RVers with self-contained RVs to visit and stay overnight. For a yearly membership fee, Harvest Hosts’ members are invited to stay at hundreds of interesting locations around North America, and experience new opportunities in typically relaxed and interesting locations. Learn more about the organization here.

These are just a few of the events happening this month at Harvest Hosts member locations.

Northwest Region

Join Plum Hill Vineyards in Gaston OR for Friday Yappy Hour! From 4-6pm bring your canine companion and enjoy savings and free popcorn.

Delfino Vineyards in Roseburg OR invites you to SummerFest Music Concerts. Enjoy live music, food trucks and wine! On July 7th enjoy Velvet Whiskey 4:30-8pm and July 28th enjoy Mo’Jo Boogie.

Enjoy Music on the Willamette at Arcane Cellars in Salem OR July 8th & 22nd 12-5pm. Live music, food truck and wine! July 15th join them for Sip & Paint.

Join Badger Mountain Vineyards in Kennewick WA for Wine Down Wednesdays June 6th – Sept 12th from 4-8pm.

Sangria Saturdays are back at Glacier Sun Winery in Kalispell MT! And enjoy live music Fri nights! Happy hour from 5-8pm and music from 5-7pm.

Kelley Orchards in Weiser ID has a good crop this year! U-pick pie cherries now (closed Sun & July 4th) other days 8am-2pm. Coming late July, peaches, nectarines, blackberries, tomatoes; starting August, plums, pluots, apples, pears, raspberries and grapes.

Southwest Region

Wines of the San Juan in Blanco NM invites you to join them for Outdoor Music & Dinner every Sunday in July from 4-7pm.

Rio Seco Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles CA invites you to Happy Hour Tuesdays 4-7pm. Enjoy light appetizers, music and ½ off wine!

Indian Peak Vineyards in Manton CA presents its Pig Roast & Horseshoe Tournament July 7th 12-5pm. More info at: 530-474-5506.

Gnekow Family Winery in Collegetown CA is offering 35% off a case of regular tasting room priced wines. Be sure to have your membership card to qualify!

St. Clair Vineyard, Winery & Bistro in Deming NM invites you to enjoy their Special Vineyard & Winery Tours. Information at

Vista Ranch and Cellars in Merced CA invites you to Vista Ranch Summer Night Concerts every Thurs & Fri thru Aug 31st 6-9pm. Enjoy live music, wood fired pizza, drinks and wine! On Sat July 21st, enjoy the music of Cottonwood Creek, doors open a 5:50pm, advance purchase only.

North Central Region

Museum of American Speed in Lincoln NE welcomes you to Cars & Coffee 8am-noon on the last Saturday of every month thru October. Enjoy local cars, coffee, donuts and conversation!

Join Fenn Valley Vineyards in Fennville MI for their Summer Evening Cookouts July 13/14, 27/28 & Aug. 3/4. They provide the grill and the meat and you provide the grillmaster. Features live music, wine & cider by the glass and friends. Get tickets here. And Thurs nights June thru August, enjoy live music 5:30-7:30.

East Grove Farms in Salem IA invites you to join them for their upcoming Music Festivals: June 9th, July 14th and Sept 15th from 4-10pm.

Enjoy summer events at Glacial Ridge Winery in Spicer MN : Concert series dates July 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th 6:30-8:30pm, Dueling Pianos July 3rd 7-9:30pm and Chocolate, Cheese & Wine July 21st.

Hurry, sweet black cherries and raspberries are ready for U-Pick at Westview Orchards & Winery in Washington MI, now until they’re gone! Daily 9am-5pm and they’re open July 4th. And test your skills at every Friday night for Quizzo 7-9pm. Complimentary appetizers and dips. Live music and karaoke Saturdays from 7-10pm.

Slattery Vintage Estates in Nehawka NE invites you to enjoy their Summer Concert Series Fri & Sat nights 7-10pm thru Sept 2nd. Enjoy music, wood fired pizza, beer and wine.

Join Wenwood Farm Winery in Bland MO for live music July 7th 7-10pm.

Round Lake Vineyards & Winery in Round Lake MN invites you for live music every Sunday thru Sept 2nd, 2-6pm. And enjoy their Summer Bash, July 21st 11am-5pm. Live music, local artists & vendors, wine & food!

3 Brothers Winery in Farnam NE invites you July 8th to their Annual Golf the Grapes 1-7pm. From 5-7pm enjoy their Prime Rib Sandwich Supper. Reservations not required but appreciated.

South Central Region

Gander Way Vineyards in Skiatook OK offers lunch every Saturday from 11am-2pm.

Bernhardt Winery in Plantersville TX announces their 2018 Sunday Lawn Concert Series. From April-mid November, reserve a table or bring your lawn chairs, enjoy the local food trucks or bring a picnic, 6-8pm. And introducing 2018 “Third Saturdays”. These are special themed events from 12-6pm. July 21st is “Sangria & Jazz Cool-Down” with live music, wine tastings, bistro menu and local artists. On July 7th, join them for Vineyard Harvest Day. Arrive at 7am to harvest and enjoy lunch with a glass of wine. Make reservations here.

Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan TX invites you to their nightly events: Mon is Uniform Appreciation Night, Tues is Tour de Wines, Wed is Chocolate Night, Thurs is Aggie Night, Fri is Sunset Tour, Sat is Cellar Tour & Tank Tasting.

Messina Hof Hill Country in Fredericksburg TX invites you to join them for their Sunday events: Sunday 12-4pm Pairing Events: 1st Sunday Wine & Chocolate Pairing, 3rd Sunday Wine & Pie Pairing, 4th Sunday Wine & Cheese Pairing. Reservations required at 830-990-4653.

Northeast Region

Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson NY invites you to Pick-Your-Own Strawberries, Kale, Lettuce, Spinach, Radishes & Asparagus every day while they last, 10am-6pm.

Join Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery in Perkasie PA for Music Under the Silos Friday nights 6-9pm and Saturdays 1:30-5pm.

Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith NY invites you to their Independence Day Celebration July 4th. Old fashioned family fun, fishing derby, frog-jumping (bring your own frog), demonstrations, music, food and local vendors. Free Family Saturday July 28th.

Abbott Farms and Four Grand Wine & Cidery in Baldwinsville NY has U-Pick strawberries and raspberries now, Mon-Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 12-5pm. Purple raspberries and blueberries in 1 week, black raspberries in 2 weeks. And join them for their Jingle Berry Weekend July 14th & 15th. 11am-5pm. Enjoy entertainment for the entire family with crafters, animals, music, wine and cider.

Maize Valley Winery & Market in Hartville OH invites you to join them for their Vintner’s Dinners on the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:30pm. Enjoy a five course meal paired with Maize Valley wines. More information here. And on July 9th at 6:30 pm they will offer a beer pairing dinner. Make reservations here.

Join Coyote Moon Vineyards in Clayton NY for summer wine cruises! Starting June 15th, every Thurs, Fri & Sat through Sept. 8th. Make reservations. And enjoy the Flea Market every Sun June 3rd-Sept 2nd 10am-4pm. On July 20th 4-8pm join them for the Revival of the 1000 Islands Old-Fashioned Community Shore Dinner. Tickets available at the door.

The Vineyard at Hershey in Middletown PA invites you to join them for “Decked-Out Live” every Friday from May-Sept from 5:30-9pm. On July 14th from 1-9pm celebrate our military with the Straws & Stripes Music Festival. Advance tickets only.

Halliday’s Winery in Lake Milton OH invites you to Wednesdays all-you-can-eat Flat Bread Pizza and Salad Bar from 12-2pm and 5-8pm. Classic Car Nights Thursdays 5-8pm, Live Music Fridays and Saturdays and Sangria Sundays!

Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield OH has swiss chard, strawberries, tomatoes. Montmorency cherries mid-July along with peaches!

Southeast Region

Big Creek Winery in Pulaski TN invites you to join them for their Grape Escape Season of live music Saturdays from 6-8:30pm. And enjoy Open Mic every other Sunday starting June 17th 2-5pm.

Watauga Lake Winery in Butler TN invites you for “Sangria Saturdays” with wood-fired pizza 12-3pm.

The B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola MS was recently voted USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award for Mississippi’s best attraction! Join them for “Jammin’” at Club Ebony every Thursday night from 8pm.

Grove Winery & Vineyards in Gibsonville, NC invites you to Summer Music July 4th and Sat’s & Sun’s.

Join Charlie at Walnut Hollow Ranch in Hayesville NC for a tour and lunch $15.00 per person with a minimum of four.

Summer Crush Winery in Fort Pierce FL offers entertainment on weekends throughout the year. Tickets and info.