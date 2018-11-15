Camco Silent Top Stovetop Cover adds food prep space

Are you tired of hearing a rattling stovetop cover when on the road? Would you like to have more space for food prep? Take care of both issues with Camco’s RV Oak Accents Universal Silent Top Stovetop Cover.

The Camco Universal Stovetop Cover with Flexible Cutting Mat is a simple and elegant way to optimize your RV kitchen’s counter space. The non-skid bottom keeps the Stovetop Cover in place and help reduce rattling when on the move. The Silent Top Stovetop Cover is compatible with most 3- and 4-burner stoves. And the oak wood is a stylish accent to your kitchen.

Included is a flexible cutting mat. You can use it to protect the Stovetop from knives, or as an additional cutting surface. The flexible cutting mat is a convenient way to chop food, and then pick it up and move it to a pot, pan, or serving dish. The flexible cutting mat is thin and easy to store just about anywhere.

All hardware included

The Camco Silent Top Stovetop Cover features feet that fit into the burners of your stove to help keep the Stovetop Cover in place when traveling. The feet are easily installed into pre-drilled holes with the included templates. All installation hardware is included.

The hardwood has a non-toxic finish that helps protect the Stovetop Cover from moisture and maintain its appearance even after years of use. The Silent Top Stovetop Cover measures 17” x 19 1/2” x 3/4”.

Key Features

Increases counter space

Non-skid bottom

Reduces stovetop rattle

Compatible with most 3- and 4-burner stoves

Flexible cutting mat included

Non-toxic protective finish

Feet for added security

