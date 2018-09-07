Camco water filter reduces poor water source problems

If you’re planning to visit the southwestern deserts this winter you know how bad and full of grit the water can be. So even if you have a water filter under your sink for your drinking water, it would also help to have a filter to pre-filter the water coming into your rig before it gets into and clogs the rest of the system.

This is where the Camco water filter can be a useful addition to your system.

FEATURES

Inline Design and Higher Flow Rate – Water filter stays aligned with water hose during use and has a wide body for higher capacity and flow rate.

One Filter Per Camping Season – Can last an entire camping season and has Granular Activated Carbon to provide safe drinking water from any potable water source. Made in the USA and is CSA certified.

Built-In Filter Removes Bacteria, Carbon and More – Reduces chlorine, odor, contaminants, sediment, and particulates for better taste and healthier drinking water. 20-micron sediment filter greatly reduces bad taste, odors, chlorine and sediment in drinking water, perfect for use at campsites.

Extra Filtration with the Use of GAC and KDF Technology – Uses a KDF Fluid Treatment for filtration. Kinetic Degradation Fluxion (KDF) is a high-purity copper-zinc formulation that uses a basic chemical process known as redox (oxidation/reduction) to remove chemicals that give unpleasant odors or tastes to water such as hydrogen sulfide and chlorine. KDF also prevents the growth of fungus, bacteria, and mold when the filter is not in use.

Comes with Flexible Hose Protector – Flexible Hose Protector by Camco eliminates water hose crimping and straining. Allows water hose to bend at sharp angles and prevents straining your water hose.

Multiple Uses – Can be attached to any standard gardening or water hose to provide healthier drinking water and cleaner water overall. Great for RVs, boats, campers, pets, gardening, washing cars and much more.

