Camp free at Nevada State Parks on Public Lands Day Sep. 29

Nevada state parks will be going “fee-free” on Saturday, Sept. 29, in honor of the state’s Public Lands Day reports 3 News Las Vegas. According to a spokesperson for Nevada State Parks, there will be no fees for entrance, boating, or camping Saturday night at applicable parks.

“Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities,” State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson said. “For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse.”

State parks in the Las Vegas area include the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Spring Mountain Ranch, Valley of Fire, and Big Bend of the Colorado.

For more information on Nevada’s state parks, visit the state parks website.