Camper van goes up in flames outside a Tim Horton’s in Ontario today

A fire call came into the Kincardine Fire Department at roughly 11 a.m. today and when firefighters arrived at the Tim Hortons restaurant at Queen and Broadway the camper van was engulfed reports Bayshore Broadcasting.

Fire Chief Kent Padfield says it looks like the fire started in the engine area while the van sat very close to the building, just outside the Tim Horton’s entrance.

Padfield says the building sustained minimal damage from smoke and water and he doesn’t have an estimate for that yet. The van is a total loss.

The Fire Chief credits Tim Horton’s and nearby UPI gas station employees for helping to keep everyone safe “Efficiency of the staff at the Tim Hortons and the nearby gas bar made sure everything was safe and evacuated and certainly made or job a lot easier when we arrived.”

No injuries were reported and Padfield says once crews arrived it was a “quick takedown” of the blaze taking roughly ten minutes to extinguish.

Dana Wells at the UPI beside the Tim Hortons says the gas station is open, but Tim Horton’s may be closed for the day.