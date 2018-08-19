Camping fees to rise at Arkansas’ Buffalo National River

Administrators at the Buffalo National River want to increase fees at some campsites. The park last raised camping fees in 2013, said Cassandra Johannsen, a park ranger. “Camping fees at Buffalo National River are used to pay seasonal staff to maintain camping facilities, and for updates to facilities like hiking trails and amphitheaters,” she said.

The park’s campsites range from primitive with just vault toilets, no water and no designated sites, to developed areas with electric and water hookups for RV camping. RV sites with water and electric at Buffalo Point Campground will rise from $22 to $30 a night for up to six people. Other campgrounds would continue to allow free camping where no amenities are provided: Erbie, Woolum, South Maumee and Spring Creek.

Sites can be reserved through the recreation.gov website, allowing visitors to pay by debit or credit card. Those without reservations must pay by cash or check.

Buffalo National River provides a 50 percent discount on campsite fees for Interagency Senior and Access pass cardholders. More information is available online or at park headquarters in Harrison, Steel Creek Ranger Station, Tyler Bend Visitor Center, or Buffalo Point Ranger Station.

The Buffalo National River attracted more than 1.5 million visitors in 2017 and contributed $71.1 million to the local economy, according to the news release.