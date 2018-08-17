Camping World marches on to dominate the RV market

In case you have not been paying attention, here’s a quick look at how Marcus Lemonis and his Camping World have been moving to dominate the RV sales, parts and service industry.

In the second quarter alone of this year, Camping World has:

Completed six dealership acquisitions and added new RV dealerships in Sioux City, SD; Sherwood, AR; Nashville, TN; Redding, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; and Newport News, VA, in the second quarter 2018;

Opened 52 Gander Outdoors stores in key markets with very strong RV registrations in the first half of 2018;

Added RV sales to the Gander Outdoors stores in Kenosha, WI, and Fayetteville, NC, in the second quarter 2018;

Signed agreement to purchase Russ Dean RV in the Pasco, WA, market;

Is on track to add RV parts, accessories and services to all Gander Outdoors locations and operate co-branded Camping World and Gander Outdoors stores by the end of 2018;

Announced plans to expand the number of RV sales locations by more than 30 percent through next year with the launch of Gander RV Sales in up to 40 locations, new store openings and continued acquisitions.

