Canadian RVer worries about importing RV from the USA

Editor’s note: We received this question from Canadian John Blaicher via our Facebook group RV Advice. It’s a topic that we’ve not seen before. Do you have any advice for him? He wrote:

Hello everyone from your friendly neighbor to the north — Canada!

My wife and I just placed a deposit on a new 40′ Luxe 5th wheel with the RV Factory in Elkhart, Indiana and an issue has come up that I am now a little worried about. While our unit is being manufactured to your RIVA (RV Industry Association) standards it will not be certified as meeting CSA (Canadian Safety Association) standards for electrical and propane.

The RV Factory currently doesn’t pay to have the CSA Inspections done and the proper stickers applied. A couple of local RV dealers near where I live have told me that as the IMPORTER, buying directly from the RV Factory, that I am responsible for having our new unit tested and certified in these two areas. I know about the RIV (Registrar of Imported Vehicles) requirements and Highway Safety Inspection, but NOT the CSA inspections.

Should I be worried? Should I insist that the RV Factory arrange to do the inspections and apply the proper labels before I import? Does anyone have any experience with this issue?