Can’t take a good picture from a moving vehicle? Sure you can.

Chris Guld

Sometimes I’m using my iPhone, sometimes an Android device, and sometimes a “real” camera, my Canon T3i. It doesn’t matter what camera I’m using, all my photos go to the cloud in my Google Photos account. Once they’re there, I can use the edit tools to make them look better.
These edit tools are available on my iPhone, on my Android mobile devices, or on my computer at Photos.Google.com. You open any photo, then click the edit button. Note: the edit button has recently changed on the computer and the Android version: Instead of the trusty old pencil icon – image – it is now the same as the adjustments ‘slider’ icon – image. Either way, it takes you to the editing tools: Filters, Adjustments, and Crop/rotate. Crop and rotate (straighten)image is probably the most important tool in the following examples.

As Taken After a few clicks with Google Photos 
Editing tools
State sign at border
image		 Crop, Straighten, Auto color correct, and a little Pop
image
New York farm
image		 Crop, Auto-color, a little pop, and a little Vignette
image
Toronto Skyline
image		 Straighten, Crop, Metro Filter, Pop
image
 
 

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly online show called What Does This Button Do?  They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years. Chris is also the author of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, 2nd edition just released, available on Amazon.com.

