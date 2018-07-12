Can’t take a good picture from a moving vehicle? Sure you can.

Sometimes I’m using my iPhone, sometimes an Android device, and sometimes a “real” camera, my Canon T3i. It doesn’t matter what camera I’m using, all my photos go to the cloud in my Google Photos account. Once they’re there, I can use the edit tools to make them look better.
These edit tools are available on my iPhone, on my Android mobile devices, or on my computer at Photos.Google.com. You open any photo, then click the edit button. Note: the edit button has recently changed on the computer and the Android version: Instead of the trusty old pencil icon –
– it is now the same as the adjustments ‘slider’ icon –
. Either way, it takes you to the editing tools: Filters, Adjustments, and Crop/rotate. Crop and rotate (straighten)
is probably the most important tool in the following examples.
|As Taken
|After a few clicks with Google Photos
Editing tools
|State sign at border
|Crop, Straighten, Auto color correct, and a little Pop
|New York farm
|Crop, Auto-color, a little pop, and a little Vignette
|Toronto Skyline
|Straighten, Crop, Metro Filter, Pop