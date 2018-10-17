Chausson creates “Swiss Army knife” motorhome

France’s Chausson converts the Ford Transit-based Flash 634 into the Swiss Army knife of motorhomes for the absolute most livability out of its small footprint using smart, space-optimizing design, reports New Atlas.

The multifunction motorhome comes with three beds that lift to the ceiling to open up two dining areas, a full-length lounge chair and plenty of storage. At night, the power beds drop down and the Flash 634 sleeps up to five people. With room for bicycles and other large gear in its rear garage, the Flash 634 is a highly versatile motorhome for families that love to travel and play outside.

At 21 feet long, it is a compact semi-integrated motorhome that’s shorter than some camper vans. But while camper vans often struggle in accommodating more than two people comfortably, the Flash 634 seats and sleeps up to five while also offering a roomy layout with a stretched rear lounge, two sets of tables and chairs, a bike garage and a bathroom.

Power and manual lift hardware serve as the foundation of Chausson’s Flash design, featuring not just in a single bed, but all over the interior. Three individual power-lift beds eliminate the permanent sleeping footprint so that space can be used for other purposes during the day.

Toward the front, a pair of single-person bunk beds is stacked over the dining area just behind the driver cab. At night, the table drops down on its power telescoping pedestal to make room for the bunks and a curtain closes the bunk area off for privacy. During the day, the bunks lift away at the push of a button, stacking up against the ceiling and allowing the dual-seat rear bench, dining table, swivel driver cab seats and side bench to serve as a traditional dining area.

The rear sleeping area is even more impressive and multifunctional. When the double bed lifts away, the full-width box below works as a comfy lounge chair – put some cushions on it and you can stretch out in back while working, playing on a tablet or just relaxing and enjoying the view out the side window. A small side table and charging ports finish the lounge off. The box itself also features four built-in storage compartments below hinged lids, and a mounting strip on its side secures the second table between the two rear seats.

Read more and see pics here.