Classic cars and motorhome destroyed in Nebraska fire

A large fire in Lancaster County, Nebraska, destroyed a motorhome and $165,000 worth of classic cars on Friday morning, reported 1011 Now.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department said upon arrival, fire crews found a large building and a motorhome fully engulfed in flames. A woman living in the motorhome, 47-year-old Rebecca Daro, heard a hissing sound before the fire, and when she went to check on what it was, an explosion occurred. Authorities believe a propane tank exploded causing the fire.

Daro suffered burns to her face and her hair was singed, authorities said, and she was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LSO also said that three classic cars were in the building next to the motorhome, and all three were destroyed, resulting in a loss of $165,000. In total, over $200,000 of damage was caused, LSO said.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.