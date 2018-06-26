Coachmen recalls trailers; LP tank may detach while moving

Forest River is recalling some 2019 Coachmen Chaparral, Chaparral Lite and Brookstone, and Shasta Phoenix recreational trailers. The liquid propane (LP) gas bottle ring on these trailers may not have a deep enough pierce punch to bind the metal strap, possibly resulting in the LP bottle detaching.
If the LP bottle detaches while moving, it can increase the risk of a crash.
Forest River will notify owners and dealers will install new LP bottle rings, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8360. The number for this recall is 110-0738.