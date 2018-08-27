“Connected devices” bills move thru CA legislature, set regulations

Though the provisions in two bills before the California legislature leave considerable room for interpretation as to the actual types of manufacturers that would be required to comply, the bills are moving forward and if passed, could go into effect by January 1st.

The companion bills (CA AB 1906 and CA SB 327) would create new requirements for manufacturers of “connected devices,” reports RVNews.com. Connected devices, as defined in the bills, are any devices capable of connecting to the internet, directly or indirectly, and that are assigned an Internet Protocol (IP) address.

As more and more RV components have the capability to be connected to other components, RV industry manufacturers and suppliers need to be aware of the efforts to regulate these new technologies, especially in the states, where there is a potential for a patchwork of laws and regulations making it difficult for companies to comply.

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) supports policies that promote consistency across all 50 states and innovation for connected and automated technologies that allow for flexibility and do not create unintended consequences for the RV industry. Such a system should enable RV manufacturers to design, produce and sell the same RVs in every state.

The bills in California require manufacturers of connected devices to equip such devices with a reasonable security feature or features, appropriate to the nature and function of the device, which is designed to protect the device from unauthorized access or use. These bills have been steadily moving through the California legislature and both bills recently passed the Appropriations Committee. If the legislation is enacted, it could be the model for nationally accepted regulations.