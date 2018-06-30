Continental Tire recalls defective Conti Coach tires – air loss hazard

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental) is recalling certain Conti Coach HA3 tires, size 315/80R22.5 157/154 L, with DOT codes A372KWUU 3517 through A372KWUU 1618. These tires may have cords visible through the inner liner.

Tires that have cords visible through the inner liner may experience air penetration through the inner liner resulting in a bulge or blister in the sidewall. With continued use, the tire could experience slow or rapid air loss, which could result in loss of vehicle control potentially leading to a risk of serious injury or death.

Continental will notify owners, and dealers will install equivalent tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-800-726-7113. [No reported manufacturer recall number. NHTSA recall number: 18T-008.]