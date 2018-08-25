‘Cook’ in the Breaking Bad motorhome with the show’s stars

This is a fun video starring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston from the award-winning TV series “Breaking Bad.” The series is the story of a high school chemistry teacher who turns to meth manufacturing (at first in an old Bounder motorhome) along with an ex-student (Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul).

In the video, which is hilarious, especially if you were a fan of the show, Paul and Cranston spoof the show (and make fun of each other), then promote two charities and your chance to win a date with them cooking in the Bounder (breakfast, not meth!).