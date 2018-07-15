Could improving RV park safety standards prevent tornado damage?

BISMARCK, ND—In the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through the Prairie View RV Park early Tuesday, July 10, killing a newborn baby and injuring more than two dozen people in the heart of North Dakota’s oil patch, state and local officials are calling for increased safety standards for RV parks that often house oilfield workers and families.

The tornado displaced 200 people and destroyed at least 120 structures, including recreational vehicles that served as temporary housing.

“McKenzie County leaders are aiming to meet with state officials as early as next week to discuss what can be done to limit the number of people who live in RVs and how to make the trailer parks safer, said Planning and Zoning Director Jim Talbert” wrote Amy Dalrymple in The Dickinson Press.

Current state ordinances require a mobile home park with 10 or more homes to establish a procedure for responding to emergencies and inform tenants of the plan, though it’s unclear how “establishing a procedure for responding to emergencies” would have resulted in less damage from such a deadly tornado.

Dave Glatt, chief enforcement officer for the Environmental Health Section, said he’d like to work with local officials to develop uniform standards for RV parks across the state.

Building storm shelters has been suggested, which would raise camping fees at RV parks. But a storm shelter may not have made a difference on Tuesday, however, because the tornado truck at 12:45 a.m. and many were asleep or not aware the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning that indicated a tornado was possible.