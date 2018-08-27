Digital nomad runs profitable business from his RV

When 29-year-old Jack Mann’s alarm clock goes off in the morning, he’s throwing on a pair of shorts, hopping out of his RV, and taking a hike around a national park – you won’t find him knotting his tie and commuting to work on a busy freeway.

“Waking up with the excitement of a new location, the lure of adventure and the curiosity of the unknown out the window or around the next corner makes you feel a different type of alive,” Mann told CNBC Make It.

He’s a new breed of enterprising individuals who make their living while traveling fulltime. He and his girlfriend, Hanna, hit the road late last year when his business took off and have since worked their way through 15,000 miles and 11 U.S. states in their converted 2006 Mercedes Sprinter RV.

Don’t think he’s taken a back seat in his career, though. If anything, the 29-year-old founder and CEO of Vibes believes the lifestyle shift has made him more productive. His “hi-fidelity” earplugs have seen a surge in demand and $2 million in sales on the back of his 2017 appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“Each day feels like a trip of its own. It makes your brain extra alert and your working days hyper-productive, the same way you rip through your to-do list when the weekend is knocking at your door,” he said.

That’s partly down to technology. Public Wi-Fi and personal hotspots have enabled Mann and Hanna, a freelance social media manager, to switch workplace distractions in their hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, for some of the U.S.’s most serene spots of natural beauty.

“Work is an action, not a place,” he said. “Technology has allowed for non-traditional working environments to thrive in an era when formal workspaces are becoming a thing of the past.”