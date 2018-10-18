Do RV owners know about tire age?

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

There are many posts on how to learn the calendar age of tires by reading the DOT serial number and “decoding” the last four digits to learn the week and year a tire was made. But just knowing the calendar age doesn’t tell you the useful life of a tire.

Some folks think ten years or longer is OK; others think it is a good practice to change every two years. We each have different operating conditions which affects the “functional age” of our tires.

We recently took a poll which asked: “Have you ever heard the phrase ‘Tires age out before they wear out?'” Here are the results:

I was pretty sure that many of you had heard the phrase, but now I have the numbers.

If you participated, Thanks!

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.

