Do the dirty work with an RV Flexible Swivel Stik

The Camco RV Flexible Swivel Stik Holding Tank Rinser helps clean your RV holding tank after it is emptied. Cleaning your holding tank is important because it keeps holding tank sensors clear and operating effectively. It also helps prevent unwanted odors from lingering in the tanks after you have emptied them.

The Flexible Swivel Stik is best used in RVs that have the holding tank mounted at an offset or away from the toilet (if your holding tank is directly under the toilet, purchase the Straight Swivel Stik instead). It easily attaches to any standard garden hose and has a flow-through body. The powerful rotary cleaning action sprays water onto the sides of the holding tank, helping to dislodge waste that remained after emptying the tank. The quarter-turn pressure-sealed shut off valve allows you to selectively control water flow, or completely turn it off when you’re done. It features an easy-grip handle, and all moving parts are made of brass so they won’t corrode over time.

How it Works

After emptying your tank leave the tank drain valve open and the sewer hose attached to both the RV and the dump station. Attach your garden hose to the yellow female end of the Swivel Stik and turn on the water at the source, making sure the shut-off valve is in the off position. Water pressure must be less than 100 psi. Insert the brass end of the Swivel Stik down through the toilet bowl and into the holding tank. Make sure that the sliding valve does not abruptly close onto the Swivel Stik, as this could damage both the Swivel Stik and the sliding valve. Turn the shut-off valve to the “on” position, and while continuing to hold the Swivel Stik, allow the powerful rotary action to blast the inside of your holding tank with water. Move the Swivel Stik around the opening to reach all the side walls of the holding tank. When you feel that the holding tank is thoroughly cleansed, switch the shut-off valve to the off position, remove the Swivel Stik from the holding tank and after shutting off the water at the source, unscrew the Swivel Stik and clean it for storage.

Note: You do not need to use the Swivel Stik every time the holding tank is dumped; typically you use it at the end of your trip or when the RV will not be used for a long period of time. Also, when you use the Swivel Stik it should be immediately following a dump while everything is still moist. If the tank has been allowed to dry out, fill the tank with water and allow to sit for several hours to loosen/soften leftover residue, then dump the tank and immediately rinse.

Features:

Powerful rotary cleaning action dislodges and flushes stubborn waste deposits and odor-causing particles left after tank is emptied

Solid section including handle measures 24″ long; the flexible section measures 34″ long with a 2″ diameter nozzle

Flexible section is perfect for use with holding tanks that are offset from the toilet

Easy-grip handle with a standard 3/4″ female garden hose connection

