Do you need a special RV driver’s license? You might!

Driving an RV proves to be easy for most RVers after they get the feel of their rig. But for RVers in 10 states, there may be more to driving or towing an RV than climbing in the driver’s seat and heading down the highway.

In all but one state, California, a license is required based on the RV’s gross vehicle weight (GVW). In California, you’ll need a license if your RV is longer than 40 feet.

In most states that require a license you’ll need to take a skills test. But others want more evidence of your ability. Take California for instance. It requires a driver to:

•Furnish a physician’s health report every two years.

•Take a knowledge test.

•Take skills test in the vehicle.

•Do a “pre-trip” test (visual inspection).

Learn whether you need a special driver’s license by downloading this pdf document from the RVIA.