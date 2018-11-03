Do you pay to store your RV?

For many RVers, finding a place to keep their RV when they’re not using it is a problem. Not a week passes that another North American community passes a law prohibiting storing RVs on streets, even in driveways. For many RVers who live in apartments or condos, there’s no space to begin with.

So what to do? One common solution is to rent a place. Sometimes that can be a dedicated RV storage facility. Or it could be a traditional self-storage business that offers outdoor parking space. In many communities either can be hard to find, and often costly.

If you store your RV, how much do you pay per month?

The poll may take a few moments to load, so please stand by.

