Dog scratches it way through RV door

Chuck Woodbury

What can we learn from these photos? That some dogs will do just about anything to get out of an RV if left alone? Or do we learn that some RVs are so cheaply made, including their doors, that a dog can, with a little effort, scratch its way outside to freedom?

And, yes, these photos are real, with no Photoshop involved.

You may wonder after witnessing this exhibition of dog creativeness if a hungry, creative bear might do the same, but in the opposite direction.

One Thought to “Dog scratches it way through RV door”

  1. Jeff
    October 18, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I don’t care how long they had this DOG! Can you say DOG POUND!

