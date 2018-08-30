Dometic teams with Care Camps to fund camping for children with cancer

RV accessories manufacturer Dometic has teamed up with Care Camps to raise funds through the Dometic Capital Fund for children with cancer to experience the healing power of camping in the great outdoors. Celebrities from sports and entertainment have also joined the movement.

The Dometic Capital Fund, a collaboration of Dometic and Care Camps, will raise money to cover operational expenses to send kids to one of the 133 special oncology camps supported by Care Camps in North America. The Dometic Capital Fund will also support events featuring Steve Arpin and Stephanie Quayle as well as putting on their own events for employees to engage either internally or at a local camp.

Dometic will be kicking off the Dometic Capital Fund at their Elkhart Open House event, Chillin’ & Grillin’, on September 24, 2018, at the Wellfield Botanical Gardens across the street from the Dometic Headquarters. Local families that have children who attend Care Camps will be present along with Country star Stephanie Quayle, who will give a benefit performance to the RV Industry members to get them excited about supporting the cause. This will culminate a series of performances Quayle has given throughout the year on behalf of Care Camps.

Hoonigan and Loenbro driver and longtime Care Camps supporter, Steve Arpin, who was named an official Care Camps ambassador in 2017, will also kick off the campaign for Care Camps during the first annual World Rallycross of USA event in Austin, Texas, September 29th and 30th. The event will feature a festival-like experience with a concert from Ludacris.