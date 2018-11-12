Driver of motorhome arrested for DUI after serious crash in Florida

A man driving a motorhome the wrong way slams into a pickup truck on Sunday sending its driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Suncoast Boulevard near West Kingston Drive in Citrus County Florida reports WFLA.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say 60-year-old Stanley Trammell was driving an RV the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Suncoast Boulevard when he hit a Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 26-year-old Robert O’Steen from Homosassa. He was rushed to Bayonet Point Hospital after the crash with serious injuries.

Trammell was not injured in the crash. Troopers charged him with DUI and driving in the wrong direction.