Drone footage of California fire is heartbreaking

Here’s why you and I must be careful with our use of fire in these times. As an ex-firefighter, I can say based on personal experience that a campfire left unattended can lead to something like this scene in Redding, California. Please be careful. Don’t drive your car, truck or off-road vehicle over dry grass and accidentally ignite it with your exhaust. Trying to tie this message with the subject of RVing, I can only hope that many of the people who owned these homes had an RV so they at least have a temporary place to live until they can rebuild. — Chuck Woodbury