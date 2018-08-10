E.coli outbreak sickens campers at Minnesota campground

Campers at a campground in Zumbrota, Minnesota, became unexpectedly sick after staying at the campground, reports the Lacrosse Tribune. Minnesota health officials say they’ve now identified at least 72 people who have gotten sick with a waterborne illness in an outbreak at the campground.

The Department of Health is working with the owner of Shades of Sherwood Campground to prevent additional illnesses caused by cryptosporidium and E.coli. Health officials say people who got sick used the swimming pool at the campground, which was closed and then hyper-chlorinated. A man-made water pond was also closed to swimming.

The first illness was reported July 1 and the most recent case was Aug. 3. Those who became sick had flu-like symptoms for at least three days.

