RV Electricity – No~Shock~Zone by Mike Sokol – Issue 12

Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends…

Here’s an update on the RVelectricityTM seminars that I presented in 2018, and where I’m going in 2019/2020. Now, I’m a seasoned seminar instructor with more than 1,000 classes presented during the last 25 years, but those were primarily on “uninteresting” topics like mixing DTS and Dolby 5.1 surround sound for movies, concert sound system calibration and setup, and mixing music in large churches around the country. I’ve even done a few dozen No~Shock~Zone seminars for the pro-sound and theater industries, since there’s a lot of live wires involved in both. But 2018 was the first time I’ve done any formal RVelectricityTM seminars for the RV industry, and I’m happy to say they’ve had rave reviews.

I think one of the reasons these RVelectricityTM seminars are such a big hit is that I do a lot of hands-on demonstrations. Do you want to see how to detect a hot-skin/stray-voltage? Well, I bring along a scale model of a VW RV and energize it with up to 120 volts AC. Want to know how to properly measure a pedestal voltage? I not only bring along a real 50/30/20-amp pedestal, I also connect it to a 3 KVA 120/240-volt step-up transformer (that weighs nearly 40 lbs.) to create an actual 50-amp/240-volt electrical service just like you’ll see in any campground.

Want to learn how to use voltmeters and Non-Contact Voltage Testers? Well, I bring along samples of nearly every type of meter and tester you’ll likely encounter and demonstrate how they work using an overhead video camera which shows up on a video screen. Want to know how surge-protectors work? I connect a few of them to a variable AC power supply so you can watch how they detect high and low voltages, open grounds, etc.

In short, I bring along an entire electrical test bench and let you watch me do these electrical demonstrations in real time on a big screen while I answer questions.

Want to attend one of these fun and informative hands-on demonstrations? Then see below for a list of RVelectricityTM seminars I’ll be presenting in 2019 and possibly 2020. And if you have an idea for a seminar topic you might like (in addition to those I’ve listed in the Poll, below), then please comment at the bottom of the page and I’ll see what I can come up with.

Let’s play safe out there…





Neutral-Ground campground bonding in detail…



Ground sounds like such a simple and friendly word. But here’s what it actually means and how it’s often misused by electricians, technicians and the public at large. It ain’t what you think….

Put on your thinking caps, because we’re headed down the rabbit hole of how grounding and bonding work in a RV, starting with the electric pole feeding the campground. I’ve never seen this all in one place before, so I’m breaking it down into Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 in this issue will explore how the general electrical connections work to get power from the power company into your RV, and Part 2 in the November issue of RVelectricity will show the different load and fault current paths possible. Strap in…

Read all about it here.

Email me at mike (at) noshockzone.org with your questions.

This Month’s Survey



Here’s your chance to let me know what I should be teaching in my RVelectricity seminars for 2019. I already have three 60-minute seminars in the can, and I can add at least one more topic. So please pick your TWO favorites out of those listed, and feel free to suggest an additional topic in the comments.

Of course, if I had my druthers I’d teach all these seminars each time. But I’m usually limited to one or two topics per show or rally.

Email me at mike (at) noshockzone.org with your questions.

Seminars in 2018

Here’s where I presented RVelectricityTM seminars in 2018. Scroll down below for a list of seminars scheduled for 2019. These are 60-90-minute hands-on demonstrations covering every aspect of RV electrical hookups and safety.

RVillage Rally One in Elkhart, IN – May 17-18, 2018

in Elkhart, IN – May 17-18, 2018 FROG Rally in Goshen, IN – Aug 14-15, 2018

in Goshen, IN – Aug 14-15, 2018 Holiday Rambler Rally in Winston-Salem, NC, Aug 17,2018

in Winston-Salem, NC, Aug 17,2018 Hershey RV Show in Hershey, PA – Sept 12-16, 2018

in Hershey, PA – Sept 12-16, 2018 Thor Diesel Club in Goshen, IN – Oct 3, 2018

in Goshen, IN – Oct 3, 2018 FMCA Rally in York, PA – Oct 4, 2018

Tools and Other Devices

Carry on, my wayward volts…

I’ve noticed that the majority of attendees in my RVelectricity seminars don’t carry any kind of digital multi-meter with them. Well, having a good meter with you is the best way to diagnose all kinds of electrical problems on the road. Not only can it tell you pedestal AC voltage, you can use it to check DC voltage on your house batteries. It’s also great for testing bulbs and fuses for continuity, or to figure out why your ceiling fan isn’t working.

So what’s better than a digital meter? Well, how about a digital meter kit from Southwire that also includes a Non-Contact Voltage Tester (NCVT) as well as a basic 3-Light Outlet Tester. At about $30 this kit is affordable for everyone with an RV, and it will help you utilize all the electrical diagnostic tips and tricks you’re learning from my articles, videos and seminars. Don’t guess about a voltage, MEASURE IT!!!

Last Month’s RVtravel.com Posts

• Use 50-amp to 30-amp adapter in a pinch?

• What residential refrigerator do you have?

• Campground power upgrade – expensive but necessary.

• Start me up … Generators and rooftop air conditioners.

Q&A’s from Forums

I spend a lot of time on dozens of other RV forums answering questions about electricity. Here an interesting one:



Confusion about volts and watts

From the Forest River Forum:

Q: I have a 2019 Georgetown Forest River 36B5GT5. I just plugged into an electrical outlet for the first time and I’m plugged to a 15-watt amp using a converter. When I pulled in last weekend after running my generator, I turned the generator off and plugged in and heard everything come back on. When I went to check on it yesterday, the microwave was off and refrigerator was beeping at me. Is there something I’m not doing when I switch to electrical? Thanks in advance.

A: I think your confusion is due to a lack of understanding of the difference between amps, volts and watts. What I really think you mean is you’re plugging your RV into a 20 “amp” pedestal outlet using a “dog-bone” adapter.

Let’s break down the differences. First of all, outlets are rated in amperage, not wattage. So there’s no such thing as a 15-watt amp (or outlet). And for all practical purposes, there are no 15-amp outlets in pedestals or even modern houses. They are all generally powered by a 20-amp circuit breaker; even if the outlet or adapter “looks” like a 15-amp version, it is usually capable of providing 20 amperes of current. And I’ll bet the reason the pedestal power went off in your RV some time after you turned off the generator was that some combination of your appliances drew more than the 20 amps of current available through the circuit breaker, and that’s what caused it to trip. So you’ll need to be aware of power management next time you want to run your entire RV from a single 20-amp circuit breaker. Make sense? —Mike

Email me at mike (at) noshockzone.org with your questions.

Popular topics from past issues

Overloaded wiring

Mike, you’re always warning us about overloaded wiring, but what can really happen if that occurs? Does the overloaded wiring just get hot, or can it actually catch on fire? —Caleb

Read Mike’s response.

Using a doggone adapter

If you have a 30-amp shore power plug on your RV you can use a dog-bone adapter to plug it into a 50-amp pedestal outlet if that’s the only thing available. However, you won’t get any more power out of it since your RV’s electrical system is limited to 30 amperes of current. And you certainly don’t want to be pulling 50-amps through a shore power cord that’s only rated for 30 amps. Best to eliminate all adapters if possible and plug into the proper 30-amp outlet to begin with. See Gary Bunzer, The RV Doctor’s, article on this topic here.

2019 RVelectricityTM Seminars

Yes, I’ll be back. If you missed my RVelectricity seminars in 2018, I’m gearing up for even more fun electrical demonstrations in 2019. So, as they say, “Coming to a rally or show near you.” I have time to do perhaps a dozen of these larger shows next year, but I’m only halfway there. So if you’re involved in one and think I should be presenting an RVelectricity seminar there, please leave a comment below or email me directly at mike@noshockzone.org .

Final Dates and Times TBA

Quartzsite Rally in Quartzsite, AZ – Jan 24-26, 2019

in Quartzsite, AZ – Jan 24-26, 2019 FMCA National Rally in Perry, GA – March 15, 2019

in Perry, GA – March 15, 2019 RVillage Rally 2.0 in Live Oak, FL – March 28, 2019

in Live Oak, FL – March 28, 2019 Heartland National Rally in Goshen, IN – June 12, 2019

in Goshen, IN – June 12, 2019 Hershey RV Show in Hershey, PA – Sept 11-15, 2019



