Epic floods wash over Texas, scrambling rescue personnel

Heavy rains and flooding continue to plague Texas as officials scramble to rescue campers and motorists reports KXXV. Campers at the Colorado Bend State Park were rescued to higher grounds by Texas Game Wardens on Thursday. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page, campers were safely evacuated from the area west of Lampasas.

Texas Task Force 1, Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens and local agencies are working around-the-clock to help people during the flood.

And in Central Texas, waterways long known as quick vacation destinations for San Antonians, have also experienced brutal flooding these past two weeks, resulting in multiple deaths and widespread destruction across the area reported Beaumont Enterprise news.

Before and after photos show just how intense the Llano and Colorado Rivers floods were, as well as how they affected state parks and dams along the way.

More than 10 inches of rain fell in the already-saturated area since Monday and Canyon Lake reached maximum capacity on Thursday.

Flooding remains a concern as forecasters predicted an inch of rain for Central Texas Thursday, and more rain expected Friday.