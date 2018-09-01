Even without lemon law, Coleman replaces defective trailer for Florida family

Sometimes what could turn out to be a frustrating and expensive transaction works out for the consumer. Though it took two months after Marcello Zarcone discovered leaks in his new – and never used – Coleman trailer that the dealership could not fix, Coleman replaced the trailer. Zarcone, who loves camping with his children and grandchildren, wondered if this day would ever come.

Marcello and his wife took delivery on their brand new Coleman Camper this past Saturday, weeks after making a call for action reports ABC Action News.

Two months ago the family furnished detailed evidence to ABC Action News showing multiple leaks in the first new camper they purchased in April of this year. They paid $20k for the RV only to discover it sprung a leak one week later. The dealer that sold the Zarcone’s the camper took it in for repairs twice but each time the couple says it sprang a new leak.

At this point the Zarcone’s say they worried about mold and mildew issues inside the walls and pointed out they had never even used the camper before all the defects showed themselves.

The dealer confirmed the leaks were tied to a manufacturing defect so ABC contacted Coleman, the maker of the RV. Within a matter of days, Coleman responded back and then offered to replace the leaky camper with a new one.

Donna and Marcello told us the time was perfect as they do most of their camping in the fall and winter.

An in Florida, there is no lemon law for recreational vehicles so it is really up to the dealer/manufacturer to offer a fix. And this time they did the right thing.