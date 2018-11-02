Extend your action camera up to 9 feet

You’ve possibly used – or thought about using – your smartphone on a selfie stick to take some great shots of your RV travels. But if you’ve found it to be a bit flimsy and limited in its use, you may want to consider the Shurhold Camera Adapter, a rugged appendage that will extend to the 9-foot end of one of Shurhold’s telescoping handles, making it the Goliath of selfie sticks.

With a waterproof action camera, there’s seemingly no limit to the incredible videos that can be recorded. The only limitation has been the length of an arm or the selfie stick. With Shurhold Industries’ Camera Adapter, a GoPro or Garmin VIRB quickly and securely attaches to any of the company’s 11 different handles. Extending up to 9 feet, it’s easy to capture stunning new perspectives.

Made from a high-performance polymer, the Camera Adapter is completely rustproof. Part of Shurhold’s One Handle Does It All System, it locks onto any Shurhold fixed or telescoping triple-anodized aluminum handle and can be adjusted for the optimal shooting angle. With a Handle Mate PFD, it’ll even float if accidentally dropped in the water.

On the RV, the Camera Adapter has unlimited uses, both practical and fun. Safer than climbing a ladder, it’s easy to inspect antennas and A/C units on the roof. Below, it’s perfect for checking for leaks and inside storage compartments. And nothing compares to it for capturing the excitement of RVing.

The Shurhold Camera Adapter doesn’t have to remain in the RV. It’s ideal for use around the house, whether checking gutters, crawlspaces or the progress of nesting birds.

