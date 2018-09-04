Family’s RV woes inspire hilarious music video

What happens if you buy a fifth wheel trailer and it turns out to be riddled with defects? Well, if you’re a member of this family you make a highly entertaining music video about your experience, asking in it for your spouse to forgive you for buying it. “The Best Darn Camper Song” was posted to our RV Horror Stories Facebook group: We simply cannot resist showing it to you here. This is going viral. We don’t think the place where they bought the RV will be too happy about that.