Feeling a little insecure? Beef up your RV security

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It looks like among some RVers, there’s a bit of insecurity. In a recent poll we asked, “Do you lock you door when you take a walk around the campground?” Way more than half of respondents said they always or most often did so — some 70 percent of you. OK, maybe it’s not insecurity, it’s perhaps just common sense.

Would you like to do more to enhance your RV’s security? Here are a few suggestions that might help.

Cheap and simple: Folks who visit trailhead parking lots are constantly reminded — don’t leave expensive stuff in your cars. Well, as RVers, it’s kind of difficult not to leave some costly equipment in our rigs — there’s no place else to put it. But we can dial back the risk factor by not advertising. If you leave your rig, either pull the blinds, or put your precious goodies out-of-sight of the windows. If a passing bad guy doesn’t see anything to steal, he may well go looking for ‘greener pastures.’

The same is true outside of the rig. Leaving a generator loose in the campground is an open invitation for a vanishing act. Chaining them up works to a degree, but bolt cutters can quickly erase that hold-down. Yes, we’ve heard that angle grinders can cut through security cable, but it’s a lot noisier to fire up a generator to run an angle grinder than to snip through a chain. Best yet, if you can, mount your generator under cover — we keep ours secured in the pickup bed, underneath a lockable truck canopy.

Beef up the basement storage: Unless you’ve done some changes on your own, we probably have the key to your basement storage compartment. Yep, that little CH751 key is by far the most common key among RVers. Changing out the lock isn’t a difficult task. You can change to a tubular key, or if you lose things like keys, you can change out to a combination lock with ease. Here’s the combination style on amazon, or if you prefer the tubular style, check this out.

Set a light night watchman: Motion sensor lights aren’t just for use at home. You can mount a solar powered motion light or two on your rig easily. Put it up high and it will illuminate a large area around your RV when it senses movement from bad guys, or just Rocky and Bullwinkle. Here’s one we’ve tested.

Go to a keyless entry door lockset: You can keep a secure deadbolt on your door to discourage break-ins, but have the modern advantage of keyless entry. Either hit a button on your key fob or push a few buttons to use a combination entry. Or you can do the old-fashioned thing and use a real key–it’s your choice with this replacement lockset. RVLock V4 is a bit on the spendy side — figure $240 for your travel trailer or fifth wheel, but it does everything but sing and dance. Here it is on amazon. Motorhomers, we can’t find a remote fob style, but a combination or key entry lock we have. Less money than the towable one we mentioned, too. Here it is.



We’d love to hear your own suggestions on beefing up RV security. Drop a line to Russ (at) rvtravel.com.