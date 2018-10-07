Fire danger reduced and restrictions removed in Umpqua NF

The wildfire season is not over yet; however, one by one forest districts are lowering their fire danger and removing restrictions for RVers, campers and hunters using the forests.

In Oregon, officials with the Umpqua National Forest on Saturday lowered the fire danger rating and lifted Public Use Restrictions, reports KQEN.

Cheryl Caplan said the fire danger will be classified as “low.” With restrictions to the public taken away, campfires will be permitted in dispersed camping areas.

Caplan said with hunting season underway, people should remember that fire season is not over and should be cautious when recreating. Campfires must be drowned until cool to the touch before leaving a camping site.

Caplan said forest roads south of the Rogue-Umpqua Divide Wilderness on the Tiller Ranger District remain closed for public safety because of the danger from trees damaged by wildfire.