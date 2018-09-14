Fire engulfs motorhome driving on freeway in Reno

Another mysterious fire breaks out in a motorhome while driving on a freeway. According to the Reno Fire Department, a man was driving on the freeway in south Reno on Thursday, September 13 when people were signaling him that his RV was on fire according to News 4.

The driver got off the freeway and parked at Sierra RV Super Center, got his dogs and evacuated the RV.

RFD quickly extinguished the fire before it threatened other structures at the back of Sierra RV.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.