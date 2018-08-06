Fire in barn spreads to RV in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR. Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after an RV caught fire in Oregon City, reported Fox News KPTV 12.

Clackamas County Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the 14400 block of Maplelane Road in Oregon City just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived on scene in a rural area they found an RV parked next to a burning barn. Though the fire spread to some nearby trees, the fire crews were able to save the barn. The status of the RV is questionable. It is not known whether the two injured people were in the barn or the RV.

How does a fire start in a rural barn at 6:30 in the morning? That’s what an investigator who has responded to the scene of the fire hopes to determine.