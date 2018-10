Homeless people living in an RV may have been the cause of a fire that damaged part of a Lowe’s store in San Francisco, investigators say.

The burning RV triggered the evacuation of the store on Bayshore Boulevard after flames damaged part of the store’s exterior on Sunday morning, reported ABC 7 News.

Nobody was hurt in the fire that broke out around 7:00 a.m.

The Fire Department ordered Lowe’s to be evacuated for a short time. Some of the flames damaged a PG&E transformer and power lines.