Firefighters battle four wildfires across NW Colorado

Firefighter crews and helicopters are now fighting four fires in Northwest Colorado, including one near the Wyoming border. The Ryan Fire was first reported Saturday night, and is burning in more than 500 acres of live and beetle-killed lodgepole pines. The fire originated in the northern tip of the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area, but is growing rapidly and moving toward the Wyoming border. It has passed U.S. Forest Service Road 80, which runs parallel to the border and less than a mile from the state line.

Fire staff and law enforcement are working to evacuate game management unit 161, which includes hunters and campers along the entirety of Forest Service Road 80.

In Wyoming, elk area 13 and deer area 81 are being evacuated. No homes have been evacuated as the fire is not an immediate threat to structures. The fire, however, is growing quickly as helicopters fighting the fire were grounded Sunday afternoon because of high winds.

Read more about the Silver Creek, Boone Draw, and Three Wash fires.

For more fire and closure information, visit inciweb.com.