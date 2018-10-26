Firefighters can’t save burning motorhome on Washington highway

Firefighters in Orondo, Washington responded to what they believed to be a car fire on Highway 87 about 10 miles north of Orondo around 11:30 Thursday morning. But instead, the fire crew found a motorhome fully engulfed in flames reported KHQ.

Firefighters used foam enhanced water to extinguish the fire. It took crews over an hour to put the fire out because of how much burnable material was in the motorhome at the time. There was also a propane tank located in the floor compartments that was venting sporadically, shooting a large ball of flames out of the base of the motorhome on the passenger side, creating a danger for firefighters.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters went through the wreckage, digging out hot spots and applying more water. A total of 3,800 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.

The owner told firefighters they were driving on the highway when flames erupted out of the engine compartment located at the back of the motorhome. The brakes then failed and forced the driver to roll to a stop. They were able to unhitch the pickup they were towing at the time and move it clear of the fire.