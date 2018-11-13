Firefighters extinguish RV fire on UC Berkeley’s frat row

When firefighters arrived on fraternity row at UC Berkeley Sunday night at 10:25 p.m. they found an RV totally engulfed in flames, reported the East Bay Times.

Responding to reports of a car fire in the 2300 block of Piedmont Avenue in Berkeley, firefighters instead found a fully engulfed recreational vehicle with flames spreading to at least one tree nearby.

They were able to control the fire within a half-hour, and there were no reports of injuries or preliminary reports of additional damage, the dispatcher said.