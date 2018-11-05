Five vehicle crash caused by motorhome sends 18 to hospital

A small child, who was critically hurt and airlifted to a hospital via Flight For Life, was one of 18 people who were hospitalized after five vehicles including an RV collided on southbound I-25 just south of Monument, Colorado, Saturday. A second helicopter transported an adult patient.

The crash happened between the Baptist (158) and Northgate (156) exits just after noon reports KKTV.

“Following too close seems to be the chief cause,” said Master Trooper David Conway with Colorado State Patrol.

Conway said the driver of the RV, who caused the crash, acknowledged he couldn’t stop quickly enough.

“According to his own statement, he couldn’t stop in time. Again, to be too close … you have to provide more space, especially with wet roads. They all indicate that the roads were wet but it wasn’t raining or snowing at the time.”

A short-lived “snow squall” blitzed through the area about 45 minutes prior to the crash, according to 11 News meteorologist Lucy Bergemann.

“It’s like driving a bus or any large vehicle,” Conway went on. “There is a lot of weight, you have to provide more room. You cannot stop a large motorhome in the distance you can stop a motorcycle. It takes more time.”

At least 11 people in the collision were heading to or from a family function. Troopers said seven children were riding in a passenger van involved in the crash.

The 3-year-old and the adult were flown to the hospital and were the most seriously injured. Other injuries in the crash ranged from serious broken bones to cuts and bruises. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.