Fed up with your defective RV? Get help!

Chuck Woodbury

Here’s an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers. This is a work in progress, and we invite your suggestions for other resources to include. Send them to chuck@rvtravel.com

Step One:
If you have a problem with your RV you cannot resolve, please describe your situation at the Facebook Group RV Horror Stories. You will learn by visiting the group that you are not alone with your problems, frustrations, and ability to get your RV dealer or the RV’s manufacturer to fix what’s wrong.

RV MANUFACTURERS

Coachmen RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com

Crossroads RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Diamond RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

This is how cheap RVs are put together, with lots of staples. They are not built to last. Some are defective from the time they roll off the assembly line. That’s not acceptable to the editors of RVtravel.com.

Dutchmen RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com

Fleetwood RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Forest River
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Better Business Bureau rating and complaints.
From Complaint Board.

Grand Design
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Heartland RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Highland Ridge
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Jayco RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Keystone RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Never buy an RV with zero down. You will be upside down with your loan for a long time.

Newmar RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Open Range RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Paul Everts RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Roadtrek
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Starcraft RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Thor Industries
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com and again here.
From Better Business Bureau.
Thor Motor Coach Issues and Complaints Facebook page.
List of all the RV brands under the Thor umbrella.

Winnebago Industries
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV DEALERS

Albany RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Bretz RV and Marine
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Campers Inn
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Camping World
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Ripoff Report.
The Camping World Experience Facebook group.
From Complaints Board.
BBB ratings of individual stores.

General RV Center
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Holiday RV World
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Keystone RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

La Mesa RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Lazydays RV Center
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Mike Thompson’s RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Poulsbo RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Better Business Bureau (Kent store)

RV One Superstores
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Wholesalers
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Car dealers

CarMax
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Other

Good Sam Club
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Cruise America RV rental
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Repair Company Complaints
•Reports at Ripoff Report.com.

RV parks

KOA
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Thousand Trails
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Lemon Law Lawyers

Ron Burdge 888-331-6422
Website has lots of great information about RV lemon laws

Rick Dalton • Free Consultation • 888-577-8520
Hear a 30-minute Facebook interview with Rick about Lemon Laws on The RV Show USA.

Facebook group
Be sure to share your RV’s problems here.
RV Horror Stories. Read other RVers’ horror stories or share your own.
The Angry RVer. Similar to RV Horror Stories

Advice
How to write a complaint letter.
Helpful step-by-step advice.

One Thought to "Fed up with your defective RV? Get help!"

  1. Roy
    August 30, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    The need for this type resource just confirms what I’ve written previously about the new RVIA 10 million $$ program to train ‘TECHS’. Spend the money on getting manufacturers to produce a better product and you could cut the need for technicians by a HUGE percentage. If nothing else, it would make a reduced work load for the trained techs.

    It really STARTS with MAKE BETTER PRODUCTS !! It is the choice of the manufacturer to produce cheap junk !!

