Fed up with your defective RV? Get help!

Here’s an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers. This is a work in progress, and we invite your suggestions for other resources to include. Send them to chuck@rvtravel.com

Step One:

If you have a problem with your RV you cannot resolve, please describe your situation at the Facebook Group RV Horror Stories. You will learn by visiting the group that you are not alone with your problems, frustrations, and ability to get your RV dealer or the RV’s manufacturer to fix what’s wrong.

RV MANUFACTURERS

Coachmen RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com

Crossroads RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Diamond RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Dutchmen RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com

Fleetwood RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Forest River

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

•Better Business Bureau rating and complaints.

•From Complaint Board.

Grand Design

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Heartland RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Highland Ridge

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Jayco RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Keystone RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Newmar RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Open Range RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Paul Everts RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Roadtrek

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Starcraft RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Thor Industries

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com and again here.

•From Better Business Bureau.

•Thor Motor Coach Issues and Complaints Facebook page.

•List of all the RV brands under the Thor umbrella.

Winnebago Industries

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV DEALERS

Albany RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Bretz RV and Marine

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Campers Inn

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Camping World

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

•Ripoff Report.

•The Camping World Experience Facebook group.

•From Complaints Board.

•BBB ratings of individual stores.

General RV Center

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Holiday RV World

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Keystone RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

La Mesa RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Lazydays RV Center

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Mike Thompson’s RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Poulsbo RV

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

•Better Business Bureau (Kent store)

RV One Superstores

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Wholesalers

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Car dealers

CarMax

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Other

Good Sam Club

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Cruise America RV rental

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Repair Company Complaints

•Reports at Ripoff Report.com.

RV parks

KOA

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Thousand Trails

•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Lemon Law Lawyers

•Ron Burdge • 888-331-6422

Website has lots of great information about RV lemon laws

•Rick Dalton • Free Consultation • 888-577-8520

Hear a 30-minute Facebook interview with Rick about Lemon Laws on The RV Show USA.

Facebook group

Be sure to share your RV’s problems here.

RV Horror Stories. Read other RVers’ horror stories or share your own.

The Angry RVer. Similar to RV Horror Stories

Advice

How to write a complaint letter.

Helpful step-by-step advice.