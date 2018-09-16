Florence: First wind. Then storm surge. Now snakes and alligators.

What else can torment residents and visitors to the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence’s winds pummel the shoreline, storm surges inundate lowlands, and now – authorities say to watch out for alligators and venomous snakes in the waters.

That’s right, those prehistoric reptiles and slithery serpents are now way more visible after the storm hit.

ABC11 reporter Bridget Condon learned that message the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.

Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.

And some of those snakes could be venomous so people need to be extra careful when they’re walking around.

If you are bitten, call 911 immediately. While waiting for authorities, clean the bite area with basic soap and water, if it’s available. Don’t do any of the old suction, cutting, or tourniquet tricks you may have learned in the past.

Also, some Myrtle Beach residents now have to be on the lookout for alligators. Experts said alligators usually deal with extreme weather by hiding out in safe spaces like driveways and porches, which is why an alligator spotted near Myrtle Beach may have been out and about.