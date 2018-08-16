Florida woman’s stolen RV found

But as luck would have it, she got her stolen RV back early Wednesday morning – and the treasured mementos from the 45 years she spent with her husband who had recently died, reported Fox31.

“It means a lot to us. It may just be monetary to them, but it’s heart to me,” said Piers.

The two had planned to retire and travel the country in an RV together. Now Piers is continuing that dream on her own.

“It seems like it’s part of me. Especially after three years. I have done over 40,000 miles on my RV. I have gone ocean-to-ocean twice,” said Piers.

Inside the RV is Piers’ wedding ring as well as a walking stick that matched her husband’s that the two took on all their hikes together for more than 40 years.

The bright red 2015 Winnebago Travato was found late Tuesday night and Piers got it back about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.