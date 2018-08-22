Florida’s giant Lazydays RV expands parts department

Is Florida-based Lazydays RV aiming to become a major competitor to parts and RV sales behemoth Camping World? Their recent remodeling and expansion of their parts store in the main Tampa location they say will provide a better shopping experience and offer an even broader range of RV parts, equipment and accessories.

“Lazydays’ reputation as ‘The RV Authority’ extends from Class A motorhomes right down to the smallest parts,” said Linda Stephens, Vice President and General Manager of Lazydays RV Accessories, Rental and Ancillary Services. “We’re excited to debut our new and improved Tucson store, which features an expanded product selection and expert service. Whether shoppers are looking for function, comfort or fun, we have everything they need for their RV adventures.”

In honor of its grand reopening, the Tucson RV Accessories & More store is offering exclusive discounts as well as weekly promotions and special deals on installation services, reports Benzinga.

Lazydays calls themselves the “Home of the world’s largest recreational dealership,” based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida. Lazydays RV also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Loveland, Denver and Longmont, Colorado; and has rental fleets in Florida, Colorado and Minnesota, and operates RV Accessories & More parts stores at all dealership locations.