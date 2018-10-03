Flying buses: the future is (not) here!

This is the top half of a full page magazine ad for Sinclair Oil. I don’t know the date it appeared. What do you think? Late 40s? Early 50s?

It’s so much fun to read back issues of magazines like Life, Saturday Evening Post, Look and others popular periodicals of the mid 20th century. Back issues of Popular Mechanics are good ones, too.

I love this ad, which reads “Flying Buses are not just a dream. Designers are at work on them. Whether or not they look like this, Sinclair super-fuel will be ready to power them when they fly.”

The idea, I suppose, was they would be the flying versions of the local runs of Greyhound buses, stopping at one little town after another.

If you know anything about this, please leave a comment. — Chuck