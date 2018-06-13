FMCA members heading to Wyoming for big rally

Hundreds of RV families are pointing their RVs toward Gillette, Wyoming, to take part in FMCA’s 98th International Convention & RV Expo, July 18 through 21, 2018.

One key element of an FMCA international convention is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers come together to present an opportunity for those looking to purchase an RV. In addition, vendors will display and sell RV components, accessories and RV-related services.

RV Expo hours are 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 19, 20, and 21.

Attendees can take part in seminars about topics ranging from RV driving/towing and RV maintenance to microwave-convection cooking and technology for travelers. Approximately 100 different sessions will be held. Those looking to learn more about the RV lifestyle are invited to attend FMCA’s 2.5-day RV Basics course beginning July 15.

Multiple options are available for attending. RV owners are invited to bring their vehicle and stay on-site to enjoy all of the activities. Those who don’t yet own an RV are welcome to visit for the day and just explore the RV Expo, or purchase a “passport” that allows them to take part in all activities.

Registration for the event in Gillette is under way at FMCA.com and by phone at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622. Spaces are still available, so RV owners also are welcome to register at the gate.