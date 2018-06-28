Forest River motorhome recall: Loose U-bolts could cause loss of control, crash

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Forester and Sunseeker and Coachmen Leprechaun and Freelander motorhomes. The U-Bolts that secure the rear differential may not have been properly tightened, causing them to loosen over time and allowing the rear axles to shift.
Loose rear axle assemblies can cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.
Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the U-Bolts and properly tighten or replace the U-Bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on June 6, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service for Sunseeker and Forester vehicles at 1-574-206-7600, or Coachmen customer service for Freelander and Leprechaun vehicles at 1-574-825-8602. Forest River’s number for this recall is 105-0749.z
