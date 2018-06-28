Forest River motorhome recall: Loose U-bolts could cause loss of control, crash

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Forester and Sunseeker and Coachmen Leprechaun and Freelander motorhomes. The U-Bolts that secure the rear differential may not have been properly tightened, causing them to loosen over time and allowing the rear axles to shift.

Loose rear axle assemblies can cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.